Man jailed for cybercrime in Kaduna

Justice Z.B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Kaduna on Thursday sentenced Robert Sunday to one year imprisonment for cybercrime.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sunday was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Kaduna Zonal Office on a one-count charge.

Justice Abubakar sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge and gave him an option of N300,000 fine.

The judge ordered the convict to also forfeit his Dell laptop worth N60,000 and an iPhone 8-plus worth N150,00, being the instruments used in perpetrating the crime, to the Federal Government.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, Deborah Adamu-Eteh, told the court that the convict was arrested on February 28, based on intelligence received by the Intelligence and Special Operations Section of the zonal office.

Adamu-Eteh said intelligence showed that the convict had been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, mainly job seekers, by using several identities with different email addresses posing as foreigners.

The counsel said during an interview, the convict confessed to the crime of using different identities to defraud job seekers.

She read the charge thus: “That you, Robert Sunday Olaoluwa ‘M’ sometime in February, 2020 in Kaduna within the Jurisdiction of this court fraudulently impersonates one Anthony Newton.

“And you claimed to be one of the Human Resources Managers at TTEC with intent to gain advantage for yourself and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 22(2) (b) of Cyber-crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015.’’

Following the plea of the convict, Adamu-Eteh urged the court to convict him accordingly and the judge passed the sentence.