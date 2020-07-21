A High Court in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man, Imole Akintewe, to five years imprisonment for defiling his two daughters.

Delivering judgment, Justice John Adeyeye held that having sexual intercourse with one’s daughter is something the society abhors and condemns.

Adeyeye held: “However, considering the age of the defendant and the fact that he has shown remorse, I will be lenient with him.

“Hence in this circumstance, the convict is sentenced to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.”

The Prosecution Counsel, Felix Awoniyi, said the convict committed the offence on or about May 28, 2019 in Ado Ekiti.

The Prosecutor said after the death of his wife, the convict started having sex with his nine-year-old and 13-year-old daughters.

To prove his case, Awoniyi called seven witnesses, including a medical doctor and the investigative police officers.

Exhibits tendered included statements of the victims, witnesses, defendant and medical reports.

The convict spoke through his councel, Olayinka Opaleke, but called no witness.

Akintewe was consequently discharged on the second charge due to failure of the prosecutor to establish the fact of the allegation.