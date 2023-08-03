Man jailed five months for stealing car

A Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja on Thursday sentenced one Ugochukwu Ideba, 26, to five months imprisonment for stealing a car worth N8 million.

Magistrate Umar Dodo sentenced Ideba after he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Dodo sentenced him to five months imprisonment without an option of fine.

He said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Udo Okonko told the court that the convict was arrested on April 14, while attempting to steal a Toyota Venza car with registration number: ABJ655BX, in Kubwa, Abuja.

The prosecutor added that during interrogation, Ideba confessed to the crime.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provision of section 287 of the Penal Code