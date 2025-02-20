Man jailed 14 years for attempted sexual assault on neighbour’s daughter

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Thursday sentenced a man, Rafiu Sanusi, to 14 years’ imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi sentenced Sanusi, following his plea bargain agreement to an amended charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration, contrary to Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Oshodi said the offence had profound effects on the young survivor as evidence showed the convict exploited his position as a neighbour by using monetary inducements to facilitate his commission of the heinous act.

He said: “You had sexual intercourse with a child five times, but have now pleaded to attempted sexual assault during the plea bargain.

“Your actions represent a serious breach of trust and demonstrate a calculated approach to sexually assaulting a vulnerable child.

“Section 262 of the Criminal Law prescribes a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment for this offence, but I have considered the plea and sentence Agreement, the serious nature of the offence and all the circumstances of this case.

“I hereby sentence you to 14 years’ imprisonment, and your sentence shall run from September 28, 2019, when you were remanded in custody.”

The court ordered that the name of the convict be registered in the sexual offences register of Lagos State.

The judge further urged the convict to use the period of incarceration constructively by participating in available rehabilitation programmes, particularly those addressing sexual offending behaviours.

The State Counsel, Olufunmilayo Aluko, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on September 23, 2019 in Amukoko, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the convict had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement but later entered into a plea bargain agreement.

He, therefore, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration.

The prosecution had called three witnesses: the survivor, her father, and a medical doctor, Dr Oyedeji Alagbe, through whom compelling evidence and exhibits were tendered as evidence.

