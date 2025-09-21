Man in viral video beating wife arrested, cause revealed

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Fatai Quadri after a viral video allegedly showed him violently assaulting his wife, Rukayat, in the Ilese-Ijebu area of the state, with the cause also revealed.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest on Saturday.

Odutola, in a statement she issued to newsmen, explained that the incident occurred on Monday.

She said the suspect was captured on video inflicting fist blows on his wife, leaving her with bodily injuries.

According to her, operatives of Igbeba Divisional Police Headquarters, Ijebu Ode promptly arrested the suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer disclosed that preliminary investigations linked the assault to a marital dispute arising from allegations of infidelity.

She revealed that the suspect had allegedly transferred the ownership of a 10-room en-suite apartment, jointly built with his wife, to another woman.

This, she explained, allegedly provoked the violent attack after Rukayat demanded explanation on this.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the victim is currently receiving medical care, while the suspect remains in custody and will face charges after investigations.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, reaffirmed the command’s zero tolerance for domestic violence and warned that offenders would face the full wrath of the law.

Dr. Ogunlowo urged members of the public, especially victims of domestic abuse, to promptly report any violence or threats to the nearest police station for immediate intervention.

“Silence only empowers perpetrators, but timely reporting ensures protection and justice,” the Commissioner said.

