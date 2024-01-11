Man in police net for allegedly cutting friend’s ear

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man believed to have cut off the ear of a friend.

The spokesperson of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the man to newsmen on Wednesday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the incident happened on Monday at about 6am at Abattoir in Agege area of Lagos State.

Also Read:

He said: “One Abdulahi Adulmalik of Abattoir Market reported the case at Abbatoir Police Division on Monday.

“The complainant said that at about 4am same day, one Bashiru Ahmed, also of Abbatoir Market, used a knife to cut off his right ear over a misunderstanding they had in 2023.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is still being treated.”

Hundeyin said that the suspect is being detained for interrogation.