Man in Court over N1.1m fraud

A 30-year-old man, Fabian Udenyi,Friday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N1.1 million under false pretences.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing, preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in February, at No. 10, Adesina St.Idimu, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant obtained the sum of N1.1 million from the complainant, Saheed Balogun, under the guise of doing business with the money but converted it to his personal use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287(1) and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate I. A. Ariyo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until September 4 for mention.