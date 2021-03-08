The Police on Monday arraigned a 33-year-old man, Chinedu Friday, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening a man’s life.

The defendant is standing trial on two counts of breach of peace and written threat to kill.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 11, at Harrison Street, Ogba in Ikeja area of Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant threatened the life of one Friday Oyom, the complainant, by sending a written threat through a phone number (07030790222) to kill him over an issue they had.

He said the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by sending series of abusive text messages to the complainant and causing him fear.

“Friday was, however, arrested after a thorough investigation,” Ajayi said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 168 and 232 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.‎

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 232 stipulates a seven-year jail term for written threat to kill.

Chief Magistrate, A.O Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 19, for mention.