Man in court for insulting, slapping neighbour

A middle aged man, Suleiman Ahmed, on Thursday, dragged his neighbour, Abdulrahman Musa, before an Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for allegedly insulting and slapping him.

Musa was charged with intentional insult, assault, criminal intimidation and defamation of character through a direct criminal complaint filed in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offences run contrary to the provisions of sections 378, 329, 376 and 371 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The complainant, who resides at Ibadan Street, Kafanchan, accused the defendant of insulting and slapping him sometimes in October.

ALSO READ:

Man, 34, docked for allegedly parading himself as member of Eiye confraternity

Heroes Day: Death of our fallen heroes not in vain -Gani Adams

Tinubu appoints SSA on disability matters

He also said that Musa called him and members of his household thieves who steal from him and also throw faeces into his house.

However, when the four-count charge was read to Musa, he pleaded not guilty to all the offences.

Counsel for the defendant, Yakunat Baba, prayed the court to grant his client bail in line with section 36 (5) of the 1999 constitution, as amended.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, George Gwani, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 and a surety in like sum.

Gwani adjourned the matter until December 11 for hearing.