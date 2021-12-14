Man in court for allegedly stealing three fans

A 29-year-old man, Samuel Abajuo, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing three standing fans valued at N63,000.

Abajuo, whose address was not provided, is facing a charged of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov.22 at Oshodi Transport Interchange, Terminal 3, Lagos.

Ikhayere said that the defendant stole the fans from a bus he was asked to wash at a car wash where he works.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section attracts three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, O.M. Joseph, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Joseph ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 12 for mention.