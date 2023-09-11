Man in court for allegedly stealing N500,000 car catalyst

A 29-year-old man, Idowu Olarewaju, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a car catalyst valued at N500,000 belonging to his customer.

The defendant, a painter who resides at No 11, Oremeji St., Oregun, Lagos, is tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on May 4 at Mechanic Village, Alausa, Ikeja.

Odugbo said that the defendant was given a Toyota Venza car by the complainant, Sarlome Elubiozo, for painting.

The prosecutor said that thereafter, the complainant discovered that the three catalysts that came with the car, valued at N500,000 were missing.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial Magistrate, M. F Onamusi, granted the defendant bail at N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for mention.