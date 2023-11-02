Man in court for allegedly stealing N4.2m from firm

A 36-year-old man, Victor Ameh, was on Thursday arraigned in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N4.2 million from a crypto currency firm.

Ameh, a resident of Marafa in Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital, is charged with conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 20, 2023 at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant conspired with one other, at large, and unlawfully withdrew N4.2 million from his employer’s account.

He further said that the defendant was arrested when investigation into the matter was carried out.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel said the surety, who should be a blood relation to the defendant, must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until December 9, 2023 for hearing.