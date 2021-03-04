A 26-year-old man, John Philip, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, for allegedly stealing N10 million from a businessman’s apartment.

The police charged Philip, whose address was not provided, with breaking and entry and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 20, 2020 at Festac Town, Lagos

Eruada said that the defendant broke into the apartment of the complainant, Chuwuemaka Okamebe and stole the N10 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 308 and 287 the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

Chief Magistrate T.O. Tanimola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case untill March 31 for mention.