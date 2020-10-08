A 20-year-old man, Yusuf Olatunji, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing music equipment worth N365,000 from The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ojokoro, Lagos.

The police charged Olatunji with conspiracy, burglary, stealing and damage.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that Olatunji committed the offence with other persons, who are at large on September 19.

Eruada said the defendant broke into the church at Adura Ojokoro in Lagos and stole a keyboard and two mixers worth N365,000.

He told the court that Olatunji also damaged two windows, two burglar proofs and ceiling roof.

Eruada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 311, 287 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate T.O. Tanimola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case until November 9, for further hearing.