Man in court for allegedly stealing motor parts worth N300,000

A 50-year-old man, Akinbode Raphael, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing motor parts valued at N300,000.

Rapheal, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Okonofua Christian, told the court that the defendant, committed the offence on July 28, at about 6.30 a.m. at Majidun Awori, Ikorodu road in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Christian said the defendant entered the premises of Primero Transportation company and stole a camera clam rod, kingpin rod and 24 pieces of top cylinder, valued at N300,000, belonging to the company.

He said the defendant was arrested by the security guards of the company, who found the stolen items in his possession and handed him over to the police.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, T.A. Shotobi, remanded the defendant in a correctional facility, and adjourned the case untill Aug. 26, for fact and sentencing.