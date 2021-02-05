A 28-year-old man, Sunday Yaya, was on Friday arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo for allegedly stealing items worth N8 million, property of National Blood Transfusion Service.

The defendant, who resides at ABC Compound, Mawuko in Abeokuta, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Balogun Lawrence, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 23 at National Blood Transfusion Service in Iberekodo area of Abeokuta.

Lawrence said the defendant conspired with others, now at large, and burgled the blood bank building.

He further stated that the defendant stole air conditioning engines, circuit breaker, cable wires, compressor of a block moulding machine, inverter battery, blood bank coolant and other valuables, all worth N8 million.

He said the defendant was arrested by vigilante personnel while he was trying to escape with the stolen items.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Dehinde Dipeolu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million, with one surety in like sum.

Dipeolu said the surety must be a licensed bondman, recognised by the Ogun State Judiciary.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case till February 15 for further hearing.