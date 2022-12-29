Man in court for allegedly stealing iPhone worth N250, 000

A 26-year-old man, Samuel Bature, was on Thursday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates` Court for allegedly stealing iPhone worth N250, 000 and other items.

Bature, who resides at Barnawa Kaduna, is facing three counts of house-breaking, conspiracy, and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the defendant committed the offences with two others now at large, on Dec. 20 at No. 3, Ethopia Road, Barnawa, Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendant entered the apartment of the complainant, David Edward and stole an iPhone valued at 250, 000.

The prosecutor listed other items the defendant stole as two pairs of shoes, valued at N20, 000, two pair of jeans valued at N10, 000 and N35, 000.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant sighted the defendant wearing the shoes he stole and when questioned, he could not give a satisfactory account of the items.

Leo added that during police interrogation, the defendant confessed to have stolen the items.

The offences contravened Sections 231, 322 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 31, 2023 for hearing.