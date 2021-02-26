A self-acclaimed Police Officer, Amos Tumba, 40, on Friday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos for allegedly parading himself as a police officer.

Tumba, who is facing a charge of impersonation, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 18 at 8:25pm at Falomo Under Bridge, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said the defendant was parading himself as an officer in the Nigeria Police Force with a fake identity card bearing his name and a fake force number 385817.

Agboko said the offence contravened Section 77 (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, T.A. Idowu, granted the defendant a bail of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Idowu adjourned the case until March 1 for hearing.