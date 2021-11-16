Man in court for allegedly defrauding two accommodation seekers

A 39-year-old man, Lukman Lateef, on Tuesday appeared before a Surulere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly defrauding two accommodation seekers of N420,000.

Lateef, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-court charge of obtaining money under pretences and stealing.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 12 in Lagos Mainland.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant collected the money from the complainants, Haruna Isah and Ekundayo Adeshina, for self-contained apartments which he failed to provide.

He said that all efforts by the complainants to get back their money proved abortive.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Bello adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for mention.