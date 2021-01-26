A 44-year-old man, Dickson Ekanem, on Tuesday appeared in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly breaking into his friend’s house and stealing N160,000.

The police charged Ekanem with criminal trespass, housebreaking and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that Nse Ekong, the defendant’s roommate and friend, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Dec. 9.

He said that the defendant, also changed the locks on the apartment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348, 353 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.

The judge, Anas Isa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Isa adjourned the case until March 2 for hearing.