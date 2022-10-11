Man in court for allegedly beating up wife

A 42- year-old man, Austin Anthony, was on Tuesday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting his wife and causing injury to his three-month-old baby’s arm.

The defendant, a baker, who resides at 16, Ajibade St., Baruwa Ipaja in Lagos State is being tried for assault, causing grievous harm and threat to life.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on Sept. 8 at the defendant’s residence.

Akeem said that a fight ensued between the defendant and his wife, Ifeyinwa, over failure of the man to accept his responsibility as a husband and the father to their children.

Akeem said that the defendant forcefully removed their three-month-old baby from the back of her mother and in the process; the baby had a dislocation on her arm.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant beat up the complainant and pushed her from a storey building to the ground.

“This caused her legs to be broken and she sustained severe injuries on her body,” he said.

Akeem also said that the defendant threatened to kill his wife with a kitchen knife.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 56, 172, 245 and 246 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O. Osunsanmi, granted N500,000 bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Nov. 2 for mention.