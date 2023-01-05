Man in court for alleged rape of six-year-old

The police command in Makurdi arraigned one Mkighir Mzuuga in a Makurdi Upper Area Court on Thursday for allegedly raping a 6 years old girl.

Police Prosecutor Veronica Shaagee told the court that the case was received at State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi from the Katsina-ala Divisional Police Station, via a letter dated Dec. 30, 2022.

Shaagee said that on Dec. 26, 2022, one Moses Gbam of NKST Central Church, Katsina-ala, reported the case at Katsina-ala Divisional Police Station.

She said that the informant had received a phone call from the father of the victim that his daughter was raped.

The prosecutor alleged that Mkighir Mzuuga invited the minor under the pretext that he was going to buy a local delicacy for her in the market.

She alleged further that the suspect took the girl to an uncompleted building where he raped her.

She also alleged that the victim bled seriously after the act and the suspect was arrested during police investigations.

“The accused contravened Section 3 (2) of the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Law of Benue State, 2019,” she said.

She said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for additional time to complete it.

When the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

Magistrate’s Vershima Hwande remanded the accused at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi, and adjourned the case to Feb. 9 for further mention.