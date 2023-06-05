Man in court for alleged possession of stolen television sets

A 25-year-old man, Mutari Umar, was on Monday arraigned in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for alleged possession of stolen television sets.

Umar of Lugbe Zone 5, Abuja is charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that detectives of Lugbe Police Station acting on credible intelligence report went to the defendant’s house on May 25.

Nwafoaku said the detectives found two “32” LG, one Samsung “42” and one “42” Hisense television sets in the defendant’s house that he could not account for.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of section 319 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili adjourned the matter until June 21, for hearing.