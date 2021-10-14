Man in court denies sleeping with 16-year-old niece, sexually abusing two daughters

A 49-year-old man, Yusuf Yahaya on Thursday in an FCT High Court, Kubwa denied sleeping with his 16-year-old niece and sexually abusing his eight and six-year- old daughters.

The police charged Yahaya with nine counts bordering on rape.

The defendant while being led in a trial-within-trial by his defence counsel, Jacob Agada told the court that the statement he wrote on Aug. 7, 2020 at the Force Criminal Investigation Department was dictated to him.

” The statements I made were under the supervision of ACP Ibrahim Yidi. He told me the essence of bringing me out of cell was for me to write a statement regarding accusations that I sent naked pictures and pornographic videos to my niece.

“He dictated some untrue statements and when I objected to it, the investigating team would ask me to shut up saying I had no right to tell them what to do.

” My lawyers and family members were not present when my statement was taken so I followed instructions, ” he said.

During cross-examination by the Prosecution Counsel, Rimamsomte Ezekiel, the defendant said the entire statement was dictated to him to write down.

“If I was given a fair chance to write my statement myself, I would not start by writing my niece’s biography but would write about the accusations against me.

“If it was an option for me to choose between death or the allegations against me, I would have chosen death. In my lineage anybody that commits sexual acts on his children would not be alive,” Yahaya said.

After the testimony, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, adjourned the matter until Oct.22 for continuation of hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant’s wife alleged that her husband sleeps with his 16-year-old niece and sexually abuses his eight and six-year- old daughters.

The defence counsel had objected to the admisibility of the defendant’s statement which was obtained by the police on Aug.7, 2020, saying it was not voluntarily made.

The police had alleged that the defendant’s niece in her statement revealed that the defendant sent naked pictures of himself, pornographic videos and text messages to her.