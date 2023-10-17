Man hacks mother to death over food, arrested by police

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Akaninyene Sunday Isaac for hacking his mother to death over her refusal to provide food for him.

The spokesman of the Command, Odiko Macdon, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development.

Macdon, who spoke in Uyo, told newsmen: “The Command arrested Akaninyene Sunday Isaac, aged 23, for murdering his biological mother, Christiana Sunday Isaac, aged 55 years.

“They are both of Oruk Uso Otoro village in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

“Operatives of Abak Division arrested the suspect 11, October.

“He confessed to the crime and alleged that his mother failed to give him food for three days.

“Hence, he used a machete to inflict grievous injuries leading to her death.

“Suspect will have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”