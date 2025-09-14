Man gives Qatar-bound first time traveller illicit drug

A man, Ohadiegwu Anthony Uchenna, gave a first time traveller, Ifeanyi Stanley Onyegoachi, an illicit drug to deliver for him in Qatar.

The first time traveler was nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Onyegoachi was nabbed at the Terminal 2 departure gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on September 7, 2025 as he prepared to board a Qatar Airline flight to Doha.

A search of his bag led to the recovery of 900grams of skunk, a strain of cannabis concealed in crayfish.

He said the bag was given to him to take to Doha by Uchenna, a Qatar-based Nigerian, who actually followed him to the airport.

His confession led to the arrest of Uchenna, who was still within view.

Operatives who later conducted a search of Uchenna’s hotel room in Ajao Estate, Lagos, discovered additional 200grams of the same psychoactive substance.

He claimed he was to return to Doha days later and pick the bag from the unsuspecting Onyeganochi if he had succeeded in escaping security checks.

