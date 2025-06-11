Man gets 14-year jail term for attempted sexual assault on stepdaughter

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Wednesday sentenced a man, Ahmed Ayinla, to 14 years’ imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault his nine-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld).

Justice Rahman Oshodi convicted Ayinla after he pleaded guilty, under a plea bargain agreement, to an amended one-count charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration.

While delivering the judgment, Oshodi stated that he was satisfied the convict understood the nature of the plea bargain agreement.

He said: “I must emphasise the gravity of the circumstances that have brought you before this court.

“You were initially charged with the more serious offence of defilement, which carries a prescribed punishment of life imprisonment under the criminal law.

“The evidence before this court revealed a disturbing pattern of sexual abuse perpetrated against your nine-year-old stepdaughter over an extended period.

“The survivor testified that these incidents were ‘uncountable’ in number while she was under your care and protection, and medical evidence confirmed physical injuries consistent with repeated abuse.

“This was not an isolated incident, but a sustained campaign of sexual exploitation against a vulnerable child who looked up to you as a father”.

The judge held that the convict occupied a position of authority and responsibility for the survivor’s welfare, but violated that sacred trust in the most egregious manner possible.

He said that the survivor had been living under the convict’s roof, dependent on him for her basic needs and vulnerable to his predatory behaviour.

Oshodi added that the convict had exploited this dependency to satisfy his sexual gratification, causing immeasurable harm to an innocent child.

“However, through the plea bargain process, you have pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration under Section 262, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

“This plea represents an acknowledgment of wrongdoing, and I hereby sentence you to 14 years’ imprisonment, commencing on September 18, 2020, being the date of your remand.

“Your name shall be registered as a sexual offender,” Oshodi held.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convict was initially arraigned on a charge of defilement, during which the state counsel, Bukola Okeowo, presented three witnesses against him.

The prosecutor, however, informed the court on June 10 that the convict had opted for a plea bargain agreement, which necessitated the amended charge.

