Man flees after setting poultry worker on fire

A man, identified as Solomon Idowu, has fled after setting a poultry farm worker, Jamiu Akinlade, on fire in Ogun State.

A source in the Ogun State Police Command made this development known to The Eagle Online on the phone on Monday.

According to the source, Benjamin had visited Akinlade on the poultry farm where he worked in the Ileko area of Akasun Ado Odo in Ogun State, on December 30, 2023 when an argument ensued between them.

According to the information made available to The Eagle Online, the fleeing suspect then poured petrol on the worker, who was at the time making preparations to cook, and set him on fire.

Also Read

The worker was said to have sustained injuries to his right hand and right chest, while the suspect fled and is yet to be seen.

The Eagle Online was told that one Kondo Benjamin has reported the incident to Ado Ado Divisional Police Headquarters under the Ogun State Police Command.

Benjamin was said to have reported the matter to the police on December 30, 2023 at about 1:54pm.

Akinlade, who was taken to Iya Dele Hospital at Oke Padre area of Ado Ado by his family members, is responding to treatment, The Eagle Online was told, while the police are on the trail of Benjamin.