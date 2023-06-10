Man flees after allegedly killing 23-year-old pregnant wife

A man, simply identified as Inuaghata, has fled after allegedly killing his pregnant wife, Osaretin.

According to available information, the man killed the 23-year-old, with whom he already has three kids, on May 24.

Inuaghata’s father-in-law, Samuel Adun, who made this development known to newsmen on Friday in Benin, the Edo State capital, offered a N100,000 bounty to anyone with information on the fleeing man.

Adun said he was also informed that his daughter was allegedly killed by her husband on May 24, 2023, adding that Inuaghata had gone into hiding since then.

He said: “I hail from Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

“My daughter was killed by her husband.

“She was 23 years old.

“The incident happened at Egba on May 24.

“I do not understand the problem they had that led to the killing of my daughter.

“I was called that my daughter was killed.

“He used a knife to slit her throat.

“She was pregnant when she was killed.

“I want the boy arrested.

“I will give anybody N100,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“The boy had not formally married my daughter.

“His parents are both dead.

“I have called his brother that he ran away after killing my daughter.”

