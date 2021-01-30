The Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday arraigned one Modu Ali Kotoko before Justice Fadawu Umar of the State High Court, Maiduguri on a one-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N14 million.

The accused allegedly obtained the sum from one Modu Ali Kotoko under the guise of funding a contract from a Non-governmental Organisation, but failed to deliver on his promises to the complainant.

The charge reads: “That you Modu Ali Kotoko sometime in May, 2019 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of Fourteen Million Naira (N14, 000. 000.00) from Imrana Hashim Adam, under the guise of executing a contract with an NGO in Borno State, a claim you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” when the charge was read to him.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, asked the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in a Correctional Centre.

Justice Fadawu adjourned the matter till February 9, 2021 for commencement of trial and remanded the defendant in the Correctional Centre.

Kotoko is facing similar before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the State High Court sitting Maiduguri for his alleged involvement in a N20 million car auction fraud.