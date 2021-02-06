A suspected drug trafficker intercepted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Oluchukwu Onu, has excreted 83 wraps of Cocaine.

The suspect, aged 39, was arrested on Friday during the outward clearance of India bound Ethiopian Airline flight ET910 en route Abuja-Addis Ababa-New Delhi.

A native of Umuaku-Isiochi village in Abia State, Onu was intercepted at the boarding gate screening and referred for scanning, where he proved positive for ingestion.

He excreted 83 wraps of substances, which proved positive for Cocaine after the drug test and weighed 1.527 kilograms.

Onu, a Lagos-based dealer in building materials, was promised N1.5 million upon successful delivery to a recipient in New Delhi, India.

He said: “I deal in building materials in Lagos.

“I have decided to undertake this journey so that I can use the money to support my business.

“I have lost so much money during this COVID 19.

“So I need other source of income.”

Onu, a primary school leaver, got married last year and the wife is expectant.

According to Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, NDLEA Commander at the Abuja Airport, investigation is on to dismantle Onu’s drug trafficking network.

Tsakuwa said: “This arrest is spectacular in that it is about the highest number of wraps to be swallowed or ingested by an individual.

“We have also discovered that this is the first case of Cocaine moving from here to India.

“We will explore and exploit all angles in ensuring that this particular drug chain is disrupted and dismantled.”