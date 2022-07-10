Man excretes 47 wraps of cocaine

A 26-year old Nigerian, Aloysius Onyekwe has allegedly excreted 47 wraps of Cocaine after he was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Onyekwe was arrested in Ibadan, following an intelligence report shared by the Department of State Security, (DSS).

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the desperate bid by the drug trafficker to travel by road to Algeria through Sokoto state with ingested 47 wraps of cocaine in his stomach was frustrated by NDLEA personnel.

He said that Onyekwe, who hailed from Owerri West LGA, Imo state, was arrested on Sunday July 3 at Ojoo Park, Ibadan where he went to board a vehicle enroute Sokoto to Algeria.

According to Babafemi, the suspect traveled with an 18-year old lady, Blessing Nwoke.

“The father of a 10-month old child, passed out the 47 pellets of cocaine in five excretions

“He confessed that he began his journey to Algeria from Cele area of Okota, Lagos where he ingested the illicit drug, weighing 1.1kg,”he said.

Also in Oyo State, no fewer than 1,900 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were seized from a drug dealer, Mustapha Ijabula, 22, who hailed from Mubi area of Adamawa.

Babafemi said Ijabula, who was arrested in a Yola, Adamawa-bound commercial vehicle stopped for routine search along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“In Akwa Ibom state, a trans-border trafficker, Fonkou Dassi, 31, was on Friday arrested with 6,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg weighing 3kg by officers of Marine Unit of the agency.

“This was when a commercial boat he boarded was intercepted and searched on his way to Cameroon. The suspect concealed the recovered drugs inside indomie noodles cartoon,” he said.

In the same vein, a wanted drug dealer, Uduak Samuel, 29, was arrested on Tuesday July 5 after attending a court proceeding where his wife was undergoing trial in another drug case.

Babafemi said that the suspect had abandoned a cannabis sativa exhibit weighing 9kg when his house was searched on June 27 and had been on the run since then.

“During his arrest, Uduak was still found in possession of a wrap of skunk,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Edo state, a notorious drug dealer, Beauty Dauda, 27, was arrested with various quantities of Meth, heroin, cannabis and crack cocaine in a densely populated slum along Lagos bypass, Benin City.

Babafemi said that Dauda was arrested on July 6 after NDLEA operatives broke through the ring of protection often provided her by hoodlums and touts in the area.