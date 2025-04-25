Man electrocuted while working on high tension cable in Oyo community

In a tragic turn of events, a 28-year-old man was electrocuted in Eruwa, in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Wednesday.

According to reports, the deceased was electrocuted while rectifying a fault on the 33KV high-tension cables at Odi Babaode area of the town.

The General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Canon Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

“The incident occurred when the victim (electrician) was trying to rectify an electrical fault on the active power lines without shutting down the feeder.

“He was electrocuted while trying to fix an electrical fault on the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company’s 33kv high-tension cables in the area,” Akinyinka said.

He explained further that the agency acted on a distress call from one Adelanre Adeyinka.

“The incident was reported at 15:29hrs on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

“Peluola Babatunde led a rescue team to the scene of the incident, but unfortunately, the victim had already been electrocuted.

“The remains of the victim have been recovered and handed over to a team of policemen from Eruwa Police Station.

“Life has no duplicate hence, it’s only a trained engineer or technician who should shoulder the responsibility of handling active electrical equipment,” Akinyinka said.

