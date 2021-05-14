One person died at Hotoro Tsamiyar Boka, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano, while the second person, who was with him, was seriously injured when they were tampering with electric wires to enable them restore light to houses in the area.

The two persons were identified as Sadiq Muhammad (17), who was injured, and Kabiru Muhammed (25), who was electrocuted.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, said on Friday in Kano that the incident occurred on Thursday.

Abdullahi said: “We received a distress call at about 12:02 a.m from one Abubakar Lawal.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 12:10a.m.”

Abdullahi said the victims were conveyed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed Kabiru Muhammed dead and his corpse was handed over to the Assistant Superintendent of Police Rabiu Hamza of the Hotoro Police Division.

The PRO said the cause of the incident is still under investigation.