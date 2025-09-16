Man drags daughter’s boyfriend to court for withdrawing his late wife’s benefits

Ishaku Joseph, on Monday dragged his daughter’s boyfriend, Yunana Zock, before a Customary Court sitting in Kaduna State for allegedly misappropriating his late wife’s death benefits.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Amfani, said that the accused deceived the daughter, Emmanuella, and withdrew N13 million paid as his wife’s death benefits.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police told the court that the money was transferred to his daughter’s account in 2023 because she was his late wife’s next of kin.

He stated that the matter was investigated by the police after Joseph reported the case.

Earlier, Emmanuella had told the court that the accused took her ATM card without her knowledge and withdrew the money.

In his defence, the accused said he transferred N11.9 million to his girlfriend’s account and that she agreed to give him N2 million to start a business.

According to him, they spent time together in Abuja, where they shared each other’s ATM PIN number.

He presented a document showing his account statement from Opay, which was accepted as exhibit, adding that he would present one witness in court at the hearing.

The Judge, Patience Musa, adjourned the matter until September 30 for continuation of defence.

