A 41-year-old man, Iyiola Sanusi, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly burning his son’s leg over alleged theft.

The police charged Sanusi, who resides at 10, Sule Manager Street, off Iwo Road, Ibadan, with child abuse and conduct likely to breach the peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 20 at his residence.

Ogunremi alleged that the defendant burnt his 16-year-old son’s legs, leaving him with open wounds.

He also alleged that the defendant locked the minor in a room for several days without treating the wounds.

The prosecution told the court that the defendant accused his son of stealing from him.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 338 and 249 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Defence Counsel, M.A. Gbadeyanka, urged the court to grant her client bail in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Oladiran admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oladiran adjourned the case until July 27 for trial.