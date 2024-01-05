Man docked over theft of properties valued N18m 

A 29-year-old man, Joseph Nsonson, who allegedly damaged armoured cable and laboratory equipment in a company, was arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Nsonson, whose address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy.

The offences were: malicious damage to properties with estimated value put at N18 million and stealing.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Police prosecutor, SP Friday Ekundayo, informed the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences between August 24 and December 15, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. at Hugay Laboratory in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Ekundayo said that the defendant with others at large damaged laboratory equipment and armoured cable, properties of the company valued at N10 million.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant stole an aluminium casement window frame, three air conditioners, four heavy duty truck batteries and solar panels valued at N8 million.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened sections 411, 311 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Olumide Fusika admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Fusika adjourned the case until January 18 for mention.