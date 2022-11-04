Man docked over stealing of computer game pad

A 38-year-old man, Joshua Akazie, has been docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing a computer game pad.

Akazie of no fixed address is charged with theft.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Charity Nwosu, told the court that, on October.24, at about 12:40 p.m, the complainant Ms Loveline Ezugwu of shop 66, Utako Market, Abuja, reported the matter at Utako Police Station.

Nwosu alleged that, on October 21, the defendant formed criminal intension and went to the complainants shop in Utako Market under the pretense of purchasing a PS4 game machine worth N170, 000.

The prosecution council told the court that on Nov.11, the defendant was seen at GSM village, Abuja and was arrested by the police, adding that all efforts made to recover the item failed.

K. Nwafor, Defence Counsel, prayed the court to grant his client bail, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 constitution as amended and 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Nwafor told the court that the accused was still presumed innocent until proven guilty and assured the court that the defendant would not jump bail.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not oppose the prayers of the defense counsel and further urged the court to use its discretion to grant the defendant bail.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N300, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

Wakili, ordered that the surety must be reliable with a means of livelihood and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the surety must also provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The judge adjourned the matter until January19, 2023 for hearing.





