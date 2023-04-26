Man docked over stealing at worship centre 

The police in Lagos have arraigned a 29-year-old man, Ikupolati Adeniyi, over alleged attempted stealing at a worship centre.

The defendant appeared on a count charge of attempted stealing before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty before Magistrate L. J. K. Layeni.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16 at Ibasa Town in Ojo.

He said that the defendant forcefully entered into a worship centre in Ibasa Town with the intent to steal.

According to the prosecutor, when the defendant was apprehended, he could not give any reasonable explanation for his presence at the worship centre.

He said that the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 311 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Following the plea of the defendant, the court adjourned the case until June 5 for review of the facts and sentencing.