Man docked over possession of Indian hemp in Ekiti

The police, Monday, arraigned a 41-year-old man, Adeleye Segun, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of Indian hemp.

The defendant is standing trial on a count charge of possession of Indian hemp.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 17 at about 7:00 p.m. at Garage area of Ikole-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendant had in his possession weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said the offence contravened Section 5(b) of the Indian Hemp Act, 1966.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 30 for hearing.