Man docked over phone theft

A 27-year-old man, Segun Adegboyega, who allegedly stole an iphone 6s plus valued at N68,000, was Monday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.

When the charge was read to the defendant, whose address was not provided, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adejare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 3, 2022 at about 4:00 a.m., in Ifaki-Ekiti.

Adejare alleged that the defendant stole the phone belonging to one Femi Ogunleye.

He said that the alleged offence contravened Section 302(a) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses

Counsel to the defendant, Sunday Balogun, however, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Olubunmi Bamidele, granted the defendant N20,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 16 for hearing.