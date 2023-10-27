Man docked over N4m property theft

A 23-year-old man, Terry Barnabass, appeared before a Magistrates’ court in Ibeju-lekki, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing property worth N4 million.

Police prosecutor, SP Friday Ekundayo, arraigned the defendant on Friday.

The accused is docked on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to wit felony and stealing.

Ekundayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences on October 9, at about 11:00p.m at Eputu area of Ibeju-lekki, Lagos state.

Ekundayo alleged that the defendant with others now at large, stole one fan, stainless steel advance manufacturing part and thermocool stabiliser total valued at N4 million, property of the complainant, Mr Ibilola Joel Ayobami.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olumide Fusika admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Fusika adjourned the case until November 28, for mention.