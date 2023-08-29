Man docked over N450,000 fraud

A 29-year-old man, Ayomide Lukmon, Tuesday appeared before a Sabo Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly collecting N450,000 from a client and failing to construct an iron rail fence as agreed.

Lukmon, who resides at No. 36 Adelayosho St., Shomolu in the Yaba area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of obtaining by false pretences, breach of public peace and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Magaji Haruna, told the court that the defendant committed the offences May 31 at his residence.

Haruna said that the defendant collected the N450,000 from the complainant, Adetokunbo Adelegun, but failed to construct the perimeter fence.

He said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

Haruna said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace when the complainant insisted that he either got the job done or refund his money.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 168 (d) and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 314 provides 15 years for fraud.

The Magistrate, O. A Adefope, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Adefope said that the sureties must show evidence of three years tax payments to Lagos State Government.‎

She adjourned the case until September 22, for mention.