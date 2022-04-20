Man docked over motorcycle theft

The police has arraigned a 28-year-old man, Omojola Damilare, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

The accused is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16 at about 08:30 a.m. at Egbewa Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendant stole one Bajaj motorcycle colour red with Reg No. EKY 749QC valued at N180,000 belonging to one Ojule Kehinde.

He said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Olasunkanmi urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Akinbobola Akingbade, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Michael Faola, granted the accused bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Faola adjourned the case till May 13 for mention.