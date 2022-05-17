Man docked over alleged threat to wife’s life

A 43-year-old man, Bankole Gbangbalasa, Tuesday appeared before an Ijede Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, over alleged assault and threat to his wife’s life.

Gbangbalasa is facing a three-count charge.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Isaac Aminu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 9 a.m. at Igbe Laara area in Ikorodu.

Aminu said that the defendant assaulted his wife and the complainant, Kehinde Gbangbalasa, causing her grievous harm.

He added that the defendant threatened his wife’s life, in contravention of Sections 230, 245 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 25 for mention.