A man, Sulaiman Ibrahim, 25, on Tuesday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State over the alleged theft of four cows worth N1.6 million belonging to the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Adesina Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 30 at 5:30pm at the commercial farm of the university in Ile-Ife.

Elijah said the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: stealing of cows.

He added that the defendant stole four cows valued N1.6 million, property of Students Economic Empowerment and Development Programmes of OAU, Ile-Ife, which has Dr. Ajila Kehinde as its Coordinator.

Elijah said the offence committed contravened Sections 383, 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

Babawale Omodogbe, the Defence Counsel, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms and pledged that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate, Muhibah Olatunji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N750,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olatunji said the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and one of them must be a state civil servant not below Grade level 08.

She added that the second surety must produce three years’ tax clearance certificate and each surety should produce three portrait photographs.

Olatunji, thereafter, ordered the remand of the defendant in ‘A’ Division Police Station, Moore, Ile-Ife, pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until June 30 for hearing.