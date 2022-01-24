Man docked over alleged theft in Osun

Salami Asimiyu, 21, on Monday appeared before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, charged with the alleged theft of four plate moulds and sundry items from a plastic factory .

Asimiyu had pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Adeoye Kayode, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 21, at Iyanu Plastic Nigerian Limited, opposite Dugbe Police station, Osogbo.

Kayode said the defendant stole 4 plate moulds, 2 base plates with bolts and nuts from the plastic factory, property of one Fidudusola Oluwaseun .

He said the offence committed contravened Sections 383 and was punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002 .

The Defence Counsel, Kazeem Adeoju, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, M.A. Olatunji , granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in the like sum.

Olatunji said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and must provide evidence of tax payment and submit his passport sized photographs and an affidavit of means.

He added that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below the rank of Grade Level 8 while the other must be a close relative of the defendant.

The case was adjourned to March 10 for mentioned.