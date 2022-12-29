Man docked over alleged stealing of 12 pigs worth N1.2m

The Police in Osun, on Thursday, arraigned a 45-year-old man, Michael Obeyagbor, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of 12 pigs, worth N1.2 million.

The Prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 25, around 4:30 a.m. at Oniyanrin Mosan area of Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant stole 12 pigs, valued at N1.2 million, property of one Olusola Ojo.

He added that the defendant unlawfully encroached into a piece of land being used for piggery pens, armed with dangerous weapons, which he used to threaten the owner of the pens.

The prosecutor said that the defendant deprived the owner of the pens access to the livestock, which served as his means of livelihood.

He stated further that the defendant unlawfully, and with cruelty to the animals, had, on several occasions, shot and killed some piglets without any justification.

The prosecutor explained that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause mayhem at Oniyanrin area of Ile-Ife.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 81, 249(d), 390(3)(9) and 450 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2022.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the four counts of stealing, encroachment, killing and breach of peace.

The Defence Counsel, Gbenga Omiwole, applied for bail for the defendant in the most liberal term, pledging that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.O. Famuyide granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Famuyide said that the sureties must swear to affidavits of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The case was, thereafter, adjourned till Jan. 16, 2023 for mention.