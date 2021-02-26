A 36-year-old point of sales agent, Babatunde Moses, on Friday appeared in a Surulere Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a customer of N498,200.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on charges of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The Prosecution, Sergeant Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the defendant, and others at large, committed the offences on January 13, 2021, at 32, Sanya Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

Okoliko said the complainant and a customer transferred the total sum of N498,200 to the account of one Alhaji Taofeek, as instructed by the defendant.

He submitted that when it was time for Balogun Murisiku (complainant) to get his money in cash from the defendant, he insisted that the money was yet to reflect in Ahaji’s account.

The offences, Okoliko said, contravened sections 289, 321, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Moses, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Jadesola Ajayi, granted bail to Moses in the sum of N250,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Ajayi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She then adjourned the case until March 16, 2021 for hearing.