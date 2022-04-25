Man docked over alleged housebreak

The police, Monday, arraigned a 25-year-old man, Olayiwola Samson, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court alleged housebreak.

The defendant is standing trial on a charge of burglary.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on April 22, at about 03.00 p.m. at 132 KVA Omisanjana Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the defendant broke into the house of one Ayodeji Oluwasegun and stole one Tiger generator valued at N85,000.

He said the offence contravened Section 411 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti state, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Olayinka Opaleke, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Saka Afunso, granted the defendant bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till May 26 for hearing.